Nate Diaz confirms UFC departure, plans to return after taking over ‘another sport’; Jake Paul reacts

One of the major storylines for UFC 279 is that it would be Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. The 37-year-old superstar ended up facing Tony Ferguson after a major shake-up a day before fight night.

Diaz got the job done by submitting “El Cucuy” in the final half of round four. During his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, he confirmed his departure and plans to “take over another sport.”

“At the end of the day, I love the UFC. Shout out to Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta, and Hunter Campbell for giving the opportunities and the platforms the whole time for everybody, and for myself.

“I wanna get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it. ‘Cause Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it, and none of these other fighters know how to do it.”

Despite what he admits to being a “love-hate relationship” with the organization, Diaz still sees himself back in the UFC in the near future, along with a world title.

“I’mma go out there and I’m gonna take over another profession and become the best at that, show everybody I’m the best at that, and then I’m gonna be right f—ng back here to get a motherf—ng UFC title. The best title in the world.

“I’ll show everybody how to own another sport. So all you motherf—rs out there trying to run another sport, boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu. Other MMA organizations, if you think you’re the top, creme de la creme right here, I’m coming for you.”

Fight promotion could be one of Diaz’s next ventures with the recent launch of his very own Real Fight, Inc. Boxing could be another option, and a possible opponent is already anticipating it.

Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. pic.twitter.com/wZoKkDbN2s — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022

With the win over Ferguson, Diaz broke a two-fight skid and improved to a record of 21-13.