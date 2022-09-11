BKFC 29 results, highlights: Hart Beltran wins gold, Joe Riggs headbutted in co-main

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has crowned its first-ever strawweight champion.

The promotion returned to Montana on Saturday night with an 11-fight event that featured a fight between Britain Hart Beltran and Charisa Sigala, who were vying for the inaugural BKFC strawweight championship. Though initially scheduled to ‘Toe the Line’ against Fani Peloumpi, Hart Beltran had little to no issue with her short-notice opponent and dominated Sigala over five rounds.

Hart Beltran pieced up Sigala, finding a home for right hands and combinations throughout the night. When Sigala tried to respond, Hart Beltran circled away and countered, which eventually opened up a cut on her opponent. It was much of the same in the remaining rounds, with Hart Beltran getting the better of Sigala in the exchanges. She swept the judges’ scorecards and won gold for the first time.

The much-anticipated fight between Joe Riggs and Josh Dyer ended in controversy. ‘Diesel’ fared well early, connecting with a left hook and sitting the ‘Ken Doll’ down, but he returned to his feet and continued. Moments after, Riggs was down. Upon seeing the replay, it was because of an accidental headbutt, which led to Riggs vs. Dyer being ruled a No Contest.

The UFC veteran fell to 4-2-1 (1) in BKFC.

Here are the full results and highlights from BKFC 29:

Main Card results:

Britain Hart def. Charisa Sigala by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer ends in a No Contest (accidental headbutt)

Kai Stewart def. Rusty Crowder by split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Gorjan Slaveski def. Dallas Davison by KO at 1:24 of Round 2

Billy Wagner def. Rome Lindsay by KO at 1:48 of Round 2

Jenny Savage def. Veronika Dmitriyeva by TKO at 0:38 of Round 1

Louie Lopez def. Dylan Schulte by KO at 0:50 of Round 4

Jordan Christensen def. Cody Beierle by KO at 0:26 of Round 1

Preliminary Card results:

Leo Bercier def. Brian Maxwell by KO at 0:43 of Round 2

The Great Falls, Montana native, Leo Bercier stopped Brian Maxwell last night on the prelim portion of #BKFC29. pic.twitter.com/6RrXmepV38 — FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022

Erik Lopez def. Manuel Moreira by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Dakota Highpine def. Koda Greenwood by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)