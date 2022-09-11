 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pros and Cons from UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

This is UFC 279 in a few short tweets.

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

After a wild week leading up to it, UFC 279 is finally in the books. Match ups were changed, and instead of Nate Diaz being sacrificed to a young rising star in Khamzat Chimaev on his last fight, he instead won a fun back-and-forth match with a fellow veteran in Tony Ferguson.

Chimaev fumbled the bag from his botched weight cut, losing his main event slot and an opportunity against a superstar. He still did really well with his new match up though, quickly taking Holland down, and going on a d’arce choke chain to get another quick submission finish.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

