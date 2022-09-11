Pros and Cons from UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

After a wild week leading up to it, UFC 279 is finally in the books. Match ups were changed, and instead of Nate Diaz being sacrificed to a young rising star in Khamzat Chimaev on his last fight, he instead won a fun back-and-forth match with a fellow veteran in Tony Ferguson.
Chimaev fumbled the bag from his botched weight cut, losing his main event slot and an opportunity against a superstar. He still did really well with his new match up though, quickly taking Holland down, and going on a d’arce choke chain to get another quick submission finish.
Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:
WALKER CHOKES OUT CUTELABA— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 11, 2022
PROS: Walker actually got a submission! The first in his UFC career! After that rough streak, he’s at least showing improvements.
CONS: Cutelaba wasn’t defending those chokes very well, and I’m guessing he’ll be cut after his bad streak continued.
ALDANA UP(LIVER)KICKS CHIASSON— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 11, 2022
CONS: Aldana going all in on an ill-advised leg lock almost cost her big, but the insane finish more than made up for all of it.
PROS: Upkick liver shot KO! Seriously, what?? I didn’t think I would ever see that.
RODRIGUEZ EDGES LI— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 11, 2022
PROS: Close and competitive. Regardless of result, Li deserves props for taking on a much bigger opponent on a day’s notice
CONS: Not sure about that decision. Li really lost a massive opportunity vs Ferguson, who’d be closer to his size and far more popular.
CHIMAEV D’ARCES HOLLAND— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 11, 2022
CONS: Guy botched his cut and fumbled the bag,but still kept talking and blaming others
PROS: Holland’s defense, both in wrestling and in the darce was good. He did a lot right, which to me only highlighted Chimaev’s great offensehttps://t.co/qm2RMI8R81
DIAZ CHOKES FERGUSON— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 11, 2022
CONS: They tried to set Diaz up…
PROS: But he had the last laugh. Glad they didn’t get sacrificed to young killers. It was fun but also as awkward and as weird as possible. Diaz got that vintage finish and flex moment as a send off. https://t.co/TYbEqCT22t
#UFC279 OVERALL— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 11, 2022
PROS: UFC wanted to devalue Diaz, but we ended with match ups we wanted, and they got paid better too? Chimaev’s fighting was great.
CONS: Chimaev’s non-fighting wasn’t. I feel bad for Li — and his suit: Lost shot at big name, then lost decision vs lesser name
