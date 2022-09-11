Conor McGregor tries to steal Nate Diaz’s thunder at UFC 279

Nate Diaz came out on top in the main event at UFC 279. He beat Tony Ferguson, in a hastily put together match-up, by submission to secure a W in the last UFC fight of his contract. It is now expected that Diaz will enter the sport of boxing and self-promotion. However, one of Stockton’s finest has left the door open on a possible Octagon return.

On a night where most in the MMA world were celebrating Diaz’s performance, accomplishments and emancipation, someone else needed to make it all about themselves. And you can guess exactly who that was.

In a response to Diaz’s in-cage quote—about wanting to take on another sport and outperform Conor McGregor when he does—the Notorious hopped on the Twitter machine and tried to convince the world he’s ‘the king’.

“Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking,” wrote McGregor. “And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, Your nothing with out me [sic]. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king.”

Diaz and McGregor’s feud will go down as one of the best remembered rivalries in MMA history. The pair first met at UFC 196 in 2016, when Diaz came in as a short notice replacement for Rafael dos Anjos.

Diaz cut through McGregor in that fight, ending it by second round submission and handing McGregor his first ever loss in the UFC Octagon.

A rematch was booked less than three months later. McGregor won that fight, by majority decision. Ever since, the pair have been sniping at each other about a trilogy fight that feels inevitable at this point, albeit redundant.