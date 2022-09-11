Submission! - Watch Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights from UFC 279

After some late shuffling and Khamzat Chimaev’s botched weight cut, fans got the match up they originally wanted in Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson. Instead of facing much younger opponents, the two well loved veterans faced off to headline UFC 279.
They clearly didn’t look like they’re in their primes, but they still put on a pretty fun back and forth match filled with all the antics and awkwardness they’re both known for. Late in the fight, Diaz pressured and Ferguson shot in for an ill-advised takedown. Diaz instantly choked him out after.
Diaz earned a nice submission win as a perfect way to cap his UFC stint and get a nice send off.
Check out videos, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest below:
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, Round 4
Ferguson lands to the body. Diaz slaps him a couple of times. Ferguson fakes a low single. A very low one. Leg kick from Ferguson. Ferguson with a jab and a hard inside leg kick. Long left from Diaz. Diaz misses twice. Jab again from El Cucuy. Hard left from Diaz! Ferguson resets. Diaz puts together a big combo. He goes body/head. Ferguson digs to the body. Diaz checks a kick. Jab from Diaz. Diaz with two lefts but Ferguson takes him down. Diaz secures a guillotine! FERGUSON TAPS!
Nate Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson via submission, (guillotine choke), 2:52 of round 4
LET'S F****** GO #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/bq2rhDmTIE— UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022
Ferguson's leg opened up early #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/vTuQP61dGL— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 11, 2022
FIRST SLAP OF THE FIGHT #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/QgxszmB413— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 11, 2022
Both Diaz and Ferguson pointing fingers— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 11, 2022
#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/JSWwRY4GuL
Este baila empieza a ponerse rudo #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/puw8V1ozjH— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022
Diaz and Ferguson taking their time ⏰ #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/wBpHVPLBQC— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2022
#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/sG0YFBxIWc— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022
No se contienen nada #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/VqIvWgkp2k— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022
OGs of the fight game! #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/4pqOSAcqE0— UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022
SE ACABA!!!! @NateDiaz209 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/hwoUrAaxRV— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022
NATE DIAZ DOES ONE MORE TIME!!!!!!! #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/ta75j4ueC3— UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022
Sometió a El Cucuy #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/yEEVs7viH3— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022
@NateDiaz209!!!!!!!!!! #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/LD5TW04FUM— UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022
