D’arce choke! - Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland full fight video highlights from UFC 279 co-main event

Khamzat Chimaev lost his main event slot and a more high profile bout against Nate Diaz after his botched weight cut. After some shuffling, he ended up in the co-main event against a man he has beefing with for a while now in Kevin Holland.

Holland has had problems dealing with wrestlers, especially when he was at middleweight. Chimaev shot out of the gate with takedowns, and while Holland did defend well and show improvements there, the Chechen eventually locked in a d’arce choke. Holland, a black belt, properly defended the attempts early, but Chimaev just transitioned and kept at it until he eventually got the tap. Say what you want about him, but that was a slick finish.

Check out videos, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest below:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, Round 1 Chimaev shoots immediately. He spikes Holland to the ground but he’s up immediately. He rides his back and drags him down again. Holland spins to get full guard. Chimaev drops some punches. He’s stacking Holland. Holland looked for a triangle but nothing there. Holland up. Back down. Up, down. Chimaev rolls back for a D’Arce. Holland’s defending. He adjusts. Holland floats over but Chimaev keeps it. Now he takes body control. Holland is forced to tap. Easy money. Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland via submission (D’Arce choke), 2:13 of round 1