‘Did Ferg want out?’ - Pros react to Nate Diaz’s sub win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Nate Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Nate Diaz left quite the impression in the last fight of his UFC contract. After going three rounds against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, Diaz secured a guillotine choke that forced a tap from ‘El Cucuy’ midway through the fourth. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to UFC 279’s main event.

