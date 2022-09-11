‘Did Ferg want out?’ - Pros react to Nate Diaz’s sub win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Nate Diaz left quite the impression in the last fight of his UFC contract. After going three rounds against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, Diaz secured a guillotine choke that forced a tap from ‘El Cucuy’ midway through the fourth. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to UFC 279’s main event.
Nothing like a Nate Diaz fight. There's a reason he gets the big fights #UFC279— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022
@NateDiaz209 is the better boxer @TonyFergusonXT is the better at being creative with his striking. Elbows, knees, push kicks, etc. Dawg fight coming in hot!— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 11, 2022
Seriously, what's going on with the shin? #UFC279— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) September 11, 2022
So far this Diaz vs Furguson looks like 2 drunk guys outside a bar that don’t know how to fight #UFC279— Chris Clements (@menaceclements) September 11, 2022
Well it didn’t start pretty— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 11, 2022
Anyone else gets booed for that— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022
Nate and Tony are both legends as well— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 11, 2022
How can you not love this? #UFC279— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022
When it’s your last day at work and you don’t GAF . #Diaz #ufc279— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) September 11, 2022
Perfect technique on that side kick #ufc279— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 11, 2022
Diaz not cut after three rounds.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 11, 2022
30-27#UFC279
The bum Olympics #UFC279— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 11, 2022
Ferguson looks old tonight.— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) September 11, 2022
He's always had a funky unorthodox style but this doesn't look good. #UFC279
Nasty beautiful guillotine— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022
Handicap fighting brought to you by Diaz and Tony ♂️— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 11, 2022
Tony better never mention khabibs name again— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022
That was one of the weirdest…ugliest…most confusing fights I’ve ever seen. And now it’s one of my favorites. Diaz vs Ferguson. #instantclassic— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 11, 2022
Wow Nate Diaz abt to get paiddddddddddd #UFC279 what a win— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 11, 2022
Damn did Ferg want out? That guillotine happened quick, Tony didn’t try to fight hands— Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022
Keep Nate in the UFC— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) September 11, 2022
I love the respect between these guys #ufc279— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 11, 2022
What a way to go out if this is really it. Nate Diaz is a legend of the fight game! #UFC279— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022
Nate had the best week of events , UFC contract ends as he wanted, stock rises . On to the next venture ! #UFC279— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 11, 2022
The MMA Gods have spoken @NateDiaz209 #UFC279 #209— Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) September 11, 2022
Congrats @NateDiaz209 2-0 this weekend.— CrisCyborg.com Boxing Sept 25th (@criscyborg) September 11, 2022
I was Triple ZERO when Nate Diaz made his UFC debut (June 2007). Didn't even win my gold medal yet. That's how long Nate Diaz has been a legend of the fight game! @NateDiaz209— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022
Nooo we need the Diaz brothers forever ! #UFC279— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 11, 2022
Nate is a g! Excited to see what’s next! #UFC279— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 11, 2022
Nate Diaz is a FREE man!— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022
Congrats Nathan
Loading comments...