‘Khamzat just steamrolled him’ - Pros react to Chimaev’s sub win over Holland at UFC 279

In another quick, dominant win, Khamzat Chimaev did not let Kevin Holland do anything at UFC 279. Right from the start, ‘Borz’ secured a takedown and worked his way to a tight D’Arce choke that forced his opponent to tap two minutes into the first rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.
This Holland vs. Chimaev fight will either be a quick out or a one sided beating. I don’t believe it will be competitive; if it is Chimaev stocks drops hard.— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) September 11, 2022
I am more excited for the inevitable post fight riot than I am for the fight itself. Lol this is going to be foolish but you can't schedule a card full if people with hood mentalities and not expect this. #UFC279— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022
These scrambles!!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022
Kevin‘s already talking! #UFC279— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 11, 2022
Holy hell! KHAMZAT JUST STEAMROLLED HIM!#UFC279— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022
Damn Holland lasted a long time in that choke! I also think he hurt his shoulder on the roll in the last TD sequence— Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022
I really didn’t think it was gonna be that easy for Chimaev. Terrible look for Holland.— Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022
Damn that D’arce was stupid tight #UFC279— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 11, 2022
Chimaev does not deserve a title fight if they try to push that narrative #ufc279— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 11, 2022
A lot of unnecessary drama this week, but Khamzat Chimaev is BAD MAN! Such a special talent #UFC279— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022
I always say wrestling wins fights but damn I wanted to see khamzat so more than wrestle but why does he need to?— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022
Exactly why I’m not ever touching gloves— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) September 11, 2022
Dang we all knew that could’ve happened but credit to Holland for taking this fight anyways #UFC279— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 11, 2022
Crazy, @KChimaev is a legend.— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 11, 2022
Beautiful win by @KChimaev, not a single punch thrown. Nothing but wrestling/Jiu-Jitsu. Beautiful, simply beautiful… #UFC279— Vinny Magalhaes (@VinnyMMA) September 11, 2022
If a doctor stopped you from cutting weight.. the fighter should have been pulled from the card.#ufc279— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 11, 2022
“I can beat anyone but I don’t need to make weight!” “I can destroy anyone but I have to fake a glove tap.”— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) September 11, 2022
Seems legit
Winner via weight miss & fake glove touch.— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 11, 2022
Khamazat overrated af. His Jiu jitsu is mid. He’s aggressive but what else— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) September 11, 2022
In 50 plus fights.....I've had a doctor check on my weight cut but, hey there's a first time for everything I guess ♂️ #UFC279— Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) September 11, 2022
