UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 279: ‘Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland’ 13-bout PPV event; which took place at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Overall, this shuffled up 13-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions - including our main event, and six hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Nate Diaz, Irene Aldana, Johnny Walker& Jailton Almeida. FOTN: None tonight.

Here’s a look at the UFC 279: ‘Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland’ Main Event PPV fight card & current records —

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC 279 Scorecards

PPV CARD | SAT. SEP 10

13. Nate Diaz (21-13) DEF. Tony Ferguson (25-8) — via submission (Guillotine choke) at 2:52 of the fourth round of five

12. Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) DEF. Kevin Holland (23-8) — via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:13 of the first round of five

11. Daniel Rodriguez (17-2) DEF. Jingliang Li (19-8) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

10. Irene Aldana (14-6) DEF. Macy Chiasson (8-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:21 of the third round

9. Johnny Walker (19-7) DEF. Ion Cutelaba (16-8) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37 of the first round

FEATURED PRELIMS

8. Julian Erosa (28-9) DEF. Hakeem Dawodu (13-3) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7. Jailton Almeida (17-2) DEF. Anton Tirkalj (8-1) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:27 of round one

6. Denis Tiuliulin (11-6) DEF. Jamie Pickett (13-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of the second round

5. Chris Barnett (23-8) DEF. Jake Collier (13-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of the second round

EARLY PRELIMS

4. Norma Dumont (8-2) DEF. Danyelle Wolf (1-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

3. Heili Alateng (16-8) DEF. Chad Anheliger (12-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Elise Reed (6-2) DEF. Melissa Martinez (7-1) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. Yohan Lainesse (9-1) DEF. Darian Weeks (5-3) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

