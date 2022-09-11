UFC 279 results: Khamzat Chimaev rapidly submits Kevin Holland with D’arce choke

The UFC 279 makeshift co-main event was scheduled for five-rounds, but it didn’t last very long at all.

Khamzat Chimaev quickly submitted Kevin Holland with a D’arce choke at just 2:13 of the very first round.

Chimaev went for the takedown without hesitation, and after a bit of scramble, he briefly took top position. Holland fought hard to initiate more scrambles, but Chimaev went hard for a D’arce attempt. Kevin was doing everything he could to escape, but Khamzat made all of the right adjustments to lock it up as tight as possible. Holland was dead to rights, tapped out, and that was that.

Chimaev extends his unblemished record to 12-0, and still proves to be one of the most dominant forces in the UFC. The only real question surrounding his welterweight title aspirations is whether or not he can still make the weight. Time will provide the answer to that.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland by submission at 2:13 of round 1: 180-pounds