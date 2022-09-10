 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘I’m practicing that’ - Pros react to Aldana’s liver upkick TKO of Chiasson at UFC 279

Irene Aldana scored a unique TKO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In a never seen before finish in the Octagon, Irene Aldana made history at UFC 279 with her third round TKO of Macy Chiasson. After two back and fourth rounds, the Mexican caught her opponent with a heel upkick to the liver that sent Chiasson immediately down to the canvas, unable to continue. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

