‘I’m practicing that’ - Pros react to Aldana’s liver upkick TKO of Chiasson at UFC 279

In a never seen before finish in the Octagon, Irene Aldana made history at UFC 279 with her third round TKO of Macy Chiasson. After two back and fourth rounds, the Mexican caught her opponent with a heel upkick to the liver that sent Chiasson immediately down to the canvas, unable to continue. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
Nastyyyy!!— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) September 11, 2022
I thought her arm was gonna pop out— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022
that gnp was nasty!!!#UFC279— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 11, 2022
Holy mackerel Irene Aldana with the smooth sub attempts!! #UFC279 #UFC279Live— Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) September 11, 2022
Chiasson is a dawg. NOLA stand up! #UFC279Live— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) September 11, 2022
NEVER count Chiasson out!— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) September 11, 2022
1-1 going into the third. #ufc279
Hell of a match up!!!! 1-1 who wants it more?? @ufc #279— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) September 11, 2022
Oh wow broken rib?— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022
Up kick Liver kick has that ever happened before— Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022
I loved that finish!!— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 11, 2022
What a fight ! Back and forth then @IreneAldana_ gets the body shot KO ! #ufc279— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 11, 2022
Woooooooooooow that's a first body shot from the bottom— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 11, 2022
I’ve never seen that in the history of the sport ! #ufc279— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 11, 2022
Liver shot from the back— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 11, 2022
WUUUUUT!?! I know what everyone is doing in the gym on Monday #UFC279— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 11, 2022
Heel kick to the liver! Viva la Mexico! @IreneAldana_ #UFC279— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022
There is no way! Liver kick from bottom? Enjoy your 50k#UFC279— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022
Crazy ending to a very competitive and fun fight…well done ladies #ufc279— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 11, 2022
Wow that was awesome— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 11, 2022
They put up a fight!! #UFC
Them up kicks ain't no game! #ufc— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) September 11, 2022
Heel to the liver from bottom #ufc279 pic.twitter.com/BdetRn1IUg— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 11, 2022
That just got me OD hype!! Let’s get it!!! #UFC280— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 11, 2022
