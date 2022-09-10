Social Gloves 2 Live Results: McBroom vs. Gib

TikTok and Instagram stars are duking it out tonight at Social Gloves 2022: No More Talk. There are also some former pro athletes throwing down at this event.

The main event is Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib. The co-main event is former NBA player, Nick Young aka Swaggy P. He takes on social media influence Minikon. The event also has ‘the battle of the running backs’ with Le’veon Bell vs. Adrien Peterson.

Follow along here for live results from the event. The main card starts at 11PM ET.

Main card (FITE TV at 11 p.m. ET)

Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib

Nick Young vs. Minikon

Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cody Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Prelims (FITE TV live now)

Jalen Walker vs. Moises Sixto

Jay Silva vs. Luis Schwenke

Mathias Radcliffe vs. Trenton Gibson

Jerry Bradford def. Darynn Leyva via TKO, round 2 (1:05).