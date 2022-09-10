Social Gloves 2 Live Results: McBroom vs. Gib

TikTok and Instagram stars are duking it out tonight at Social Gloves 2022: No More Talk. There are also some former pro athletes throwing down at this event.
The main event is Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib. The co-main event is former NBA player, Nick Young aka Swaggy P. He takes on social media influence Minikon. The event also has ‘the battle of the running backs’ with Le’veon Bell vs. Adrien Peterson.
Follow along here for live results from the event. The main card starts at 11PM ET.
Main card (FITE TV at 11 p.m. ET)
Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib
Nick Young vs. Minikon
Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson
Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh
Cody Wharton vs. Chase Demoor
Jalen Walker vs. Moises Sixto
Jay Silva vs. Luis Schwenke
Mathias Radcliffe vs. Trenton Gibson
Jerry Bradford def. Darynn Leyva via TKO, round 2 (1:05).
