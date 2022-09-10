‘He didn’t win that’ - Pros react to Daniel Rodriguez’s split decision over Li Jingliang at UFC 279

After a one-day opponent shift, Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez did not deliver one of the most memorable fights of their careers at UFC 279. Following three rounds of striking, ‘D-Rod’ emerged victorious with a split decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
I gotta rock with my boy D Rod tonight let’s go!!— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022
How is Drod this big? Lmao this is insane. This entire card is insane and #UFC279— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022
Very close round! #UFC279Live— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 11, 2022
This fight is boring as shit— Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022
D-rod too hesitant of Li's counters, open up bro!! #UFC279— Jake Matthews (@JakeMatthewsUFC) September 11, 2022
180 drod looks a little slower sometimes weight cuts make u do extra cardio— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022
DRod is still very young in this game. Li is wining these big exchanges because of experience. Though DRod is young he’s not a baby; he could win one of these big exchanges and end it! #ThugjitsuThoughts— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) September 11, 2022
This is a fight DRod wins with an actual camp. Really hesitant but that's the trade off of a short notice fight. Been there. #UFC279— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022
Drod hand broke?— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 11, 2022
I can’t stand it when dudes are too nice to each other after a fight.— Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022
How tf did Rodriguez win that fight?— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 11, 2022
Jingliang better have got fucking paid tonight!!! #ufc279
Woooooooooooooooow....— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022
Just woooooooow. Leech has absolutely zero lucked#UFC279
Oh he didn't win that fight. #UFC279— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) September 11, 2022
What’s good in December Big fella @DRODUFC #BangBangBang— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) September 11, 2022
These judges are on crack tonight #UFC279— Kyle Noke (@KyleNoke) September 11, 2022
Where Ragin Al at to serve this crowd proper ! “y’all booing me , I know y’all not booing me” @ALIAQUINTA #UFC279— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 11, 2022
Let’s go D Rod! #UFC279— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 11, 2022
Loading comments...