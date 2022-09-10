 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘He didn’t win that’ - Pros react to Daniel Rodriguez’s split decision over Li Jingliang at UFC 279

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Li Jingliangat UFC 279. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
After a one-day opponent shift, Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez did not deliver one of the most memorable fights of their careers at UFC 279. Following three rounds of striking, ‘D-Rod’ emerged victorious with a split decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

