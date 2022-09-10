‘Here’s Johnny’ - Pros react to Johnny Walker’s sub of Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279

In a surprising turn of events, light heavyweight Johnny Walker did score another first-round finish, but it was not a knockout. At UFC 279’s first main card bout, the Brazilian submitted Ion Cutelaba in the last seconds of the first round, which surprised most pundits. On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the match.
This is should be a good opener!!!#UFC279— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 11, 2022
Heeeeeeres Johnny— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022
Walker by submission— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022
WTF?
Johnny Walker looked brand new out there tonight ! #UFC279— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 11, 2022
Congrats @JohnnyWalker !— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) September 11, 2022
Solid performance congrats @JohnnyWalker #UFC279— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 11, 2022
I was hoping Johnny Walker jumped into joe rogans arms #UFC279— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) September 11, 2022
Me too! Agreed https://t.co/YnyUPgUws3— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) September 11, 2022
Loading comments...