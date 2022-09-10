 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Here’s Johnny’ - Pros react to Johnny Walker’s sub of Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279

Johnny Walker submitted Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Johnny Walker finished Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a surprising turn of events, light heavyweight Johnny Walker did score another first-round finish, but it was not a knockout. At UFC 279’s first main card bout, the Brazilian submitted Ion Cutelaba in the last seconds of the first round, which surprised most pundits. On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the match.

