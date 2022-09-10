UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 279 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today’s card has undergone a major shakeup in the last 36 hours. Instead of a main event bout between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, we are now getting a different fight due to Chimaev’s brutal weight miss. The new headliner will see Diaz take on veteran Tony Ferguson in a five-round welterweight matchup. The co-main will feature Chimaev taking on Kevin Holland, also in a five-rounder. This left Li Jingliang to tangle with Daniel Rodriguez.

This post will cover the main event bout between Diaz and Ferguson. We will cover the rest of the main card and the prelims in separate posts.

UFC 279 is a standard PPV. There are four early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on big ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.