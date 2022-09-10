UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 279 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today’s card has undergone a major shakeup in the last 36 hours. Instead of a main event bout between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, we are now getting a different fight due to Chimaev’s brutal weight miss. The new headliner will see Diaz take on veteran Tony Ferguson in a five-round welterweight matchup. The co-main will feature Chimaev taking on Kevin Holland, also in a five-rounder. This left Li Jingliang to tangle with Daniel Rodriguez.

This post will cover the main card up to the co-main event. The headliner and prelims will be covered in separate posts.

UFC 279 is a standard PPV. There are four early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on big ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.