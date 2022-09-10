‘Most of us come from the streets’ — Darren Till defends ‘normal’ UFC 279 backstage melee

Darren Till is not surprised, motherf-ckers.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger claims the backstage ‘sh-t show’ involving Team Diaz, Team Chimaev, Team Holland, and several others that led to the cancelation of Thursday’s UFC 279 press conference could have been avoided but that it shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

Till defended the situation by admitting that most of the fighters involved in Thursday’s wild brawl ‘come from the streets’ and are used to settling backstage disputes with their fists.

“It was just normal,” Till, who flew out to Las Vegas to help Khamzat prepare for Diaz Holland, told The Mac Life ahead of UFC 279. “I don’t know if I’m just saying that because we’re fighters ’cause we just fight all the time.

“It just is what it is. 100 million percent,” he added when asked if the situation could have been avoided. “Alls I know is, Diaz’s team’s over there, like 57 of them, and we’re over there, 35 of us or something. Let me tell you one thing, most of them are fighters and most of us are fighters. All this sh*t like how I’m this, I’m that…

“Most of us come from the streets and most of them do. That’s what we’re used to doing. If we’re getting close, things are gonna get said. Someone’s gonna be looking at someone and say who’re you looking at? Then we’re all gonna fight. That’s what’s gonna happen.”

UFC 279, which features a new five-round, non-title fight main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson due to Khamzat missing weight, takes place tonight, Sept. 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.