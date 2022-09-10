He’s not in my sport! - Dana White tired of being asked about Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Dana White has said it before, and he’ll say it again: He doesn’t care about Jake Paul.

White dismissed Paul’s upcoming boxing match with Anderson Silva despite previously crediting the YouTuber for accepting ‘a real fight’ against a fighter that could potentially beat him.

White requested that the media stop asking him about Paul because he couldn’t care less what the YouTuber turned boxer does outside of the UFC.

“I don’t care about that. I literally was saying the other day, everybody keeps asking me about Jake. This guy’s not even in my sport!!” White told TMZ Sports on Friday.

“I don’t care.”

Paul vs. Silva was made official last week. The matchup will take place on October 29 at a TBD venue in Phoenix, Arizona.

Meanwhile, White has his hands full with UFC 279, which was almost cancelled due to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight. The pay-per-view, which takes place tonight at T-Mobile Arena, will feature Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson as the main event and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland as the co-main event. Both fights are scheduled for five rounds, but no titles will be on the line.