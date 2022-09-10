UFC 279 results, videos: Johnny Walker chokes out Ion Cutelaba in round one

The UFC 279 PPV main card has launched in the light heavyweight division with the #13 ranked, Johnny Walker, catching Ion Cutelaba in a rear-naked choke in the very first round.

After exchanging head kicks back and forth, Cutelaba realized a takedown within the first 30-seconds of the match. Walker was then warned a couple of times for grabbing the fence, but still found a legal way to scramble up. Walker then scored a lifting takedown of his own, and quickly jumped to the back to attack an RNC. Cutelaba defended well to escape the hold, but walker remained attached. Walker would not be denied, though, and went right back to the rear-naked choke to get the sub. WOW!

After getting the dub, Walker performed his patented worm dance, but didn’t seem to injure himself this time. Not only does this victory snap a two-fight losing skid for Walker, it also shows off a new wrinkle in his game. Could this be the beginning of a new and improved Johnny Walker?

Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba by submission (RNC) at 4:37 of round 1: Light Heavyweight