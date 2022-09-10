 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Video: This shot Nate Diaz took at The Rock’s UFC sponsorship was cut from the broadcast

Here’s superstar Nate Diaz doing Nate Diaz things in what could be his final pre-fight media appearance with the UFC.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Superstar Nate Diaz talks to correspondent Megan Olivi ahead of the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

True to the Diaz brother brand, the younger Nate has always taken on a devil-may-care approach in terms of self-marketing. And while it may not always sit well with the UFC brass, MMA fans all over have generally shown great appreciation for it.

The 37-year-old Diaz, who will now headline Saturday’s UFC 279 card against fellow OG Tony Ferguson, got to speak with correspondent Megan Olivi ahead of the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday. In this short interview, he spoke about how “happy” he was about the major change since he never saw “little leaguer” Khamzat Chimaev as a worthy opponent.

But what wasn’t shown on the YouTube clip was Diaz’s comments about the UFC’s current shoe sponsor Project Rock, a partnership between Hollywood A-Lister Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and athletic brand Under Armour. The deal was signed in early 2022.

Fighters are reportedly not being paid to wear those shoes, and Diaz isn’t too thrilled about it.

“These shoes f–ng suck,” Diaz said towards the end of the interview as he shows it on camera. “Look at these shoes, they made me put this shit on.

“F–k these shoes!”

UFC 279 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

