Nate Diaz ‘happy’ he’s no longer fighting ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

The last 48 hours have probably been one of the most tumultuous moments leading up to a UFC pay-per-view event.

On Thursday, a backstage brawl ensued between main card fighters, leading to the cancellation of the planned pre-fight presser. And on Friday, supposed headliner Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit by more than seven pounds, which led to Nate Diaz facing Tony Ferguson at the top of the UFC 279 bill, instead.

Diaz, who did his part and made weight, got to speak with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi before the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday afternoon. And he’s perfectly fine with the massive shake-up, to say the least.

“It for sure makes me happy, though, that I’m not supporting the bullshit that (the UFC has) been trying to push on me the whole time,” Diaz told Megan Olivi.

For Diaz, the undefeated contender hasn’t done enough to face a fighter of his caliber. But he made it clear that he’s more than willing to throw down outside of the UFC cage.

“This guy is a little leaguer, bro. Straight up, little leaguer playing in the major leagues. He finally didn’t belong and I’ll never fight him (in the cage). But I’ll fight him right now if I could find his bitch ass out here, anyway.”

Diaz will now face fellow OG Tony Ferguson, a match-up he very much prefers.

“Tony’s been around a long time,” he told Joe Rogan. “We should’ve fought a long time ago. Khabib’ bitch ass was afraid of him just like this bitch ass motherf–r was afraid of me. Yesterday, we punked his bitch ass in the back here and now he don’t make weight.

“You already know what it is. Real Gs come from California, America, motherf–r!”

Chimaev will now face Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight in the co-main event while Li Jingliang will take on Daniel Rodriguez, also at a 180-pound catchweight.