Ahead of expected split, Nate Diaz will leave a long list of appearances in the UFC record book

We don’t know if UFC 279 will mark the end of the Nate Diaz era with the UFC, but it looks as if his matchup with Tony Ferguson at the top of the pay-per-view card might be Diaz’s final go with the promotion. If that is the case, Diaz, the winner of Season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2007 leaves the promotion with a lengthy list of mentions in the UFC record book.
Diaz fought for WEC, Pancrase, Strikeforce and Warrior Cup before finding his way into the TUF house. He won the UFC contract that season with a TKO win (shoulder injury) over Manvel Gamburyan. While Diaz had his ups and downs with the organization, once he signed with the UFC, he stuck with the promotion. He never held a title under the UFC banner, but his three-fight winning streak where he disposed of Takanori Gomi, Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller, earned him a shot at then UFC lightweight titleholder Benson Henderson. Henderson won that 2012 contest via decision.
By the time Diaz faced Henderson, he was a favorite of the hardcore fans. His level of popularity and notoriety skyrocketed in 2016 when he submitted Conor McGregor and then dropped a majority decision to the Irish fighter in their rematch.
Diaz might be on a 1-3 run heading into the Ferguson fight, but his tenacity, toughness and willingness to battle through anything that gets thrown his way, means he is never out of a fight until the final horn.
Before Diaz possibly competes for the last time inside the UFC octagon, take a look at the where he stands in the UFC record book ahead of UFC 279, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Nate Diaz UFC records
|Overall UFC records
|Diaz is tied for third in UFC history with 15 fight-night bonuses
|Diaz ranks fourth in UFC history with nine submission wins
|Diaz ranks fifth in UFC history with 2,386 total strikes landed
|Diaz ranks seventh in UFC history with 25 submission attempts
|Diaz ranks 10th in UFC history with 1,443 significant strikes landed
|Overall UFC single fight records
|Diaz ranks third in UFC history with 199 significant head strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks fourth in UFC history with 77 significant clinch strikes landed - UFC 202 vs Conor McGregor
|Diaz ranks fourth in UFC history with 228 distance strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks fourth in UFC history with 238 significant strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz is tied for fourth in UFC history with a plus 142 striking differential - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks sevent in UFC history with 220 total head strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks ninth in UFC history with 161 total clinch strikes landed - UFC 202 vs Conor McGregor
|Overall UFC lightweight records
|Diaz is tied for third in UFC lightweight history with seven submission wins
|Diaz ranks fifth in UFC lightweight history with 11 fight night bonuses
|Diaz ranks sixth in UFC lightweight history with 21 submission attempts
|Diaz is tied for seventh in UFC lightweight history with eight finishes
|Diaz ranks ninth in UFC lightweight history with 1,256 total strikes landed
|UFC lightweight single fight records
|Diaz ranks first in UFC lightweight history with 220 total head strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks first in UFC lightweight history with 260 total strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks first in UFC lightweight history with 199 significant head strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks first in UFC lightweight history with 228 distance strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks first in UFC lightwieght history with a plus 142 striking differential - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks first in UFC lightgweigt history with 238 significant strikes landed - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks fourth in UFC lightgweigt history with 391 total strikes attempted - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks sixth in UFC lightgweigt history with 362 significant strikes attempted - UFC 141 vs Donald Cerrone
|Diaz ranks eighth in UFC lightweight history with 148 distance strikes landed - UFC on FOX 17 vs Michael Johnson
|Diaz ranks 10th in UFC lightgweigt history with 83 total clinch strikes landed - UFC on FOX 5 vs Benson Henderson
|Overall UFC welterweight records
|Diaz ranks eighth in UFC welterweight history in longest average fight time at 15:07
|UFC welterweight single fight records
|Diaz ranks first in UFC welterweight history with 77 significant clinch strikes landed - UFC 202 vs Conor McGregor
|Diaz ranks third in UFC welterweight history with 182 total head strikes landed - UFC 202 vs Conor McGregor
|Diaz ranks third in UFC welterweight history with 161 total clinch strikes landed - UFC 202 vs Conor McGregor
|Diaz ranks fourth in UFC welterweight history with 435 total strikes attempted - UFC 202 vs Conor McGregor
|Diaz ranks sixth in UFC welterweight history with 50 significant body strikes landed - UFC 202 vs Conor McGregor
|Diaz ranks sixth in UFC welterweight history with 252 total strikes landed - UFC 202 vs Conor McGregor
|Diaz is tied for seventh in UFC welterweight history with 43 significant clinch strikes landed - UFC 241 vs Anthony Pettis
|Diaz ranks ninth in UFC welterweight history in latest submission at 14:02 - UFC 118 vs. Marcus Davis
