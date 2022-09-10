UFC 279 fight day odds: Ferguson still favored over Diaz, Chimaev forecasted to finish Holland

Despite all of the chaos that transpired during fight week, tonight’s UFC 279 show will still be happening from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event we’ve got Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz, with Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland gracing the co-main — and both bouts will be five-rounds. Since so much matchup shuffling has gone on since our midweek odds post, we have a whole new set of betting lines to bring you.

Yesterday we discovered that Tony Ferguson was a small -157 favorite over a +137 underdog in Nate Diaz. Since then, this line has shriveled up a little bit, with T-Ferg now trending at -140, and Diaz posted up at +120. The odds that this match is even taking place was probably a million to one, however, the mma gods have spoken!

The oddsmakers have no idea whether or not this makeshift main event will be going the distance or not, as the prop bets ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ and ‘Fight goes to decision’ are both sporting a moneyline of -110.

For the UFC 279 co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev is listed as a -540 favorite, with Kevin Holland trailblazing at a large underdog position of +420. Although this one is scheduled for 25-minutes, the bookies are expecting this one to not need any judges. The proposition ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ holds a sizable favored tick of -330, with a +225 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

The oddsmakers also have a hunch that Khamzat will be getting that finish, with ‘Chimaev wins inside distance’ being offered up at favored line of -190. The ‘Holland wins inside distance’ wager has been assessed at a huge underdog value of +500.

It should also be noted that the rearranging of bouts also produced somewhat of a freak show fight as Jingliang Li, who weighed in at welterweight, against Daniel Rodriguez, who weighed in for a 180-pound catchweight tilt. Despite the size discrepancy, Rodriguez is only on deck as a -155 betting favorite here, with Jingliang being suited with a dog tag of +135.

Check out the UFC 279 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC 279 scrap, before the shuffling around of matches, check out The MMA Vivisection with Bloody Elbow’s own Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!