Thiago Santos calls out Paulo Costa for Rio de Janeiro card following bathtub party incident

UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos a bone to pick with fellow Brazilian Paulo Costa.

In a conversation on podcast Nem Me Viu, ‘Marreta’ shared a story about a time when ‘Borrachinha’ disrespected him during a weight cut. It was an incident that has left Santos wanting to face Costa in the Octagon ever since.

According to Santos, Costa had little respect for his fellow fighter while Santos was in the bathtub cutting weight for an upcoming fight. Marreta says that while he was in the tub, Paulo and some friends were having a party in the tub next to his, disrupting the difficult process for the longtime ATT talent.

“There was a situation with ‘Borrachinha’ in which I was cutting weight and he and his team got in and started jumping in the cold bathtub, which was next to the hot one I was in, having a party,” Santos told Nem Me Viu (translated by Sherdog). “They didn’t respect that moment of mine there. He even said later that I’m getting beat up by everyone.

“Since that’s how it is, why doesn’t he take advantage of it and come hit me too at UFC Rio de Janeiro?”

Back in August, Santos (22-11) was on the receiving end of a knockout loss to Jamahal Hill. The defeat put Marreta on a two-fight losing skid, with a unanimous decision to Magomed Ankalaev before that. The 38-year-old’s last win came in October 2021, when he defeated Johnny Walker by unanimous decision. That victory marks Santos’ only win in his last six outings.

The UFC 283 PPV event is expected to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21. So far no bouts have been announced for the card.