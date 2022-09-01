Report: UFC middleweight Darren Till arrested for DUI in Sweden

The last time we heard from UFC middleweight Darren Till was during a recent interview before his scheduled UFC London bout with Jack Hermansson. “The Gorilla” had to pull out from the July 23rd event due to a leg injury as he also admitted to being “at a f–ng low point” of his career.

As it turns out, Till is dealing with other factors outside the Octagon. According to Swedish news outlet Expressen (and confirmed by MMA Junkie), the 29-year-old Liverpool native was arrested on DUI charges on July 31st in Central Stockholm.

As noted in the news report, police officers stopped a silver Audi that was “being driven at high speed.” The preliminary investigation later stated that Till was “noticeably drunk.” Till also reportedly submitted a breath test, which came back three times above the limit.

For his part, Till admitted to having “drank one to two beers” and that a DUI charge “would ruin his career.”

Per MMA Junkie, Till admitted to driving intoxicated and eventually accepted a penalty order, which wasn’t specified.

Till (18-4-1) is on a two-fight skid. He last saw action in September 2021 against Derek Brunson and lost via third-round submission.