 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down this week’s UFC event in Paris, France. With picks and odds for every fight on the card. From Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane in the main event down to Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The UFC is headed to Paris for the first time in the promotion’s history. And while getting the fight card filled out took some doing, with a lot of cancelled bookings along the way, they’re bringing a pretty solid Fight Night offering for their debut event. Ciryl Gane will take on Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight top-contender’s bout for the main event, with Robert Whittaker facing Marvin Vettori in a rock solid middleweight co-main. Throw in a killer featherweight booking between Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood and fans should get plenty of action.

MMA Vivi, The MMA Vivisection, MMA Podcast, UFC Podcast, Zane Simon, Molly, Molly Simon, Connor Ruebusch, UFC Preview, UFC Picks &amp; Predictions, UFC Odds, UFC Analysis, Vivi Host Graphic,
Your official & honorary Vivi hosts!
June M. Williams

For those interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Paris fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 3pm/12pm ET&PT
Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa — At 4:50, Odds 16:44, Picks, Both: Gane
Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin VettoriAt 17:03, Odds 29:35, Picks, Both: Whittaker
Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman KopylovAt 30:29, Odds 39:04, Picks, Zane: Kopylov, Connor: Di Chirico
John Makdessi vs. Nasrat HaqparastAt 39:16, Odds 49:40, Picks, Both: Makdessi
William Gomis vs. Jarno ErrensAt 50:54, Odds 1:00:11, Picks, Both: Gomis
Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel WoodAt 1:00:59, Odds 1:10:03, Picks, Zane: Wood, Connor: Jourdain

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 12pm/9am ET&PT
Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin StoltzfusAt 1:03, Odds 8:43, Picks, Both: Magomedov
Fares Ziam vs. Michal FiglakAt 9:11, Odds 17:45, Picks, Both: Ziam
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin BuckleyAt 21:25, Odds 29:26, Picks, Both: Imavov
Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel MirandaAt 29:41, Odds 33:26, Picks, Both: Saint-Denis
Khalid Taha vs. Cristian QuiñonezAt 33:45, Odds 40:55, Picks, Zane: Quiñonez, Connor: Taha
Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin PerezAt 41:09, Odds 47:27, Picks, Both: Egger

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

  • Zane went 9/12 for 75%, while Connor also went 9/12 for 75% for our last event, UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2.
  • Zane is now at 703/1089 for 64.5% and Connor is now at 663/1089 for 60.9% overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC 277.
  • Zane is at 234/352 for 66.5% and Connor is at 221/352 for 62.8% so far for 2022.
  • Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58% for 2021.
  • Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64% for July-Dec 2020.
    Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_9.1.22.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, where the shows always drop an hour earlier than they do anywhere else on the network, be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.

In This Stream

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 6 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...