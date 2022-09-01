The MMA Vivisection - UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa picks, odds, & analysis

The UFC is headed to Paris for the first time in the promotion’s history. And while getting the fight card filled out took some doing, with a lot of cancelled bookings along the way, they’re bringing a pretty solid Fight Night offering for their debut event. Ciryl Gane will take on Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight top-contender’s bout for the main event, with Robert Whittaker facing Marvin Vettori in a rock solid middleweight co-main. Throw in a killer featherweight booking between Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood and fans should get plenty of action.

For those interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Paris fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 3pm/12pm ET&PT

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa — At 4:50, Odds 16:44, Picks, Both: Gane

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori — At 17:03, Odds 29:35, Picks, Both: Whittaker

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov — At 30:29, Odds 39:04, Picks, Zane: Kopylov, Connor: Di Chirico

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast — At 39:16, Odds 49:40, Picks, Both: Makdessi

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens — At 50:54, Odds 1:00:11, Picks, Both: Gomis

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood — At 1:00:59, Odds 1:10:03, Picks, Zane: Wood, Connor: Jourdain

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 12pm/9am ET&PT

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus — At 1:03, Odds 8:43, Picks, Both: Magomedov

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak — At 9:11, Odds 17:45, Picks, Both: Ziam

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley — At 21:25, Odds 29:26, Picks, Both: Imavov

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda — At 29:41, Odds 33:26, Picks, Both: Saint-Denis

Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quiñonez — At 33:45, Odds 40:55, Picks, Zane: Quiñonez, Connor: Taha

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez — At 41:09, Odds 47:27, Picks, Both: Egger

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

Zane went 9/12 for 75%, while Connor also went 9/12 for 75% for our last event, UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2.

Zane is now at 703/1089 for 64.5% and Connor is now at 663/1089 for 60.9% overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC 277.

Zane is at 234/352 for 66.5% and Connor is at 221/352 for 62.8% so far for 2022.

Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58% for 2021.

Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64% for July-Dec 2020.

Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_9.1.22.pdf

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds, stats and betting whims.

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, where the shows always drop an hour earlier than they do anywhere else on the network, be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.