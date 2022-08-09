UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz fight card

We’re just a month out from perhaps the final fight of Nate Diaz’s UFC career. Entering the final fight of his existing contract, the popular and polarizing former lightweight title challenger will have a daunting task ahead of him against surging undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Not too many pay-per-view main events are non-title these days, but that’s the case for UFC 279 in Las Vegas. This will be Chimaev’s first career five-rounder, whereas Diaz is far more experienced in that department. Chimaev is a humongous favorite to not only beat Diaz but also stop him, which few have done.
As for the rest of UFC 279? Well let’s be honest, it doesn’t feel like a pay-per-view. No co-main has been announced but the next biggest fight we know of for this show is probably Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson, and that is speaking strictly from title relevance. I do know that Jake Collier vs. Chris ‘Huggy Bear’ Barnett is appointment viewing whether it’s the co-main or the opening prelims.
Here are all the fights either officially announced or linked to this September 10th card, keeping in mind things get shuffled around all the time.
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp
Louis Cosce vs. Trevin Giles
Daniel da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano
