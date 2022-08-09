UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz fight card

We’re just a month out from perhaps the final fight of Nate Diaz’s UFC career. Entering the final fight of his existing contract, the popular and polarizing former lightweight title challenger will have a daunting task ahead of him against surging undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Not too many pay-per-view main events are non-title these days, but that’s the case for UFC 279 in Las Vegas. This will be Chimaev’s first career five-rounder, whereas Diaz is far more experienced in that department. Chimaev is a humongous favorite to not only beat Diaz but also stop him, which few have done.

As for the rest of UFC 279? Well let’s be honest, it doesn’t feel like a pay-per-view. No co-main has been announced but the next biggest fight we know of for this show is probably Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson, and that is speaking strictly from title relevance. I do know that Jake Collier vs. Chris ‘Huggy Bear’ Barnett is appointment viewing whether it’s the co-main or the opening prelims.

Here are all the fights either officially announced or linked to this September 10th card, keeping in mind things get shuffled around all the time.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

Louis Cosce vs. Trevin Giles

Daniel da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano