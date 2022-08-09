Anthony Pettis undergoing surgery for two hand fractures after PFL playoff loss to Stevie Ray

Anthony Pettis is undergoing surgery to repair fractures in both hands following his fight against Stevie Ray at PFL Playoffs 1 this past Friday.

Pettis lost a unanimous decision to Ray, his second consecutive loss to ‘Braveheart’ after being submitted via second-round modified twister at PFL 5 in June. Not only did ‘Showtime’ miss out on advancing to the PFL lightweight finals, but he also sustained injuries to his hands that could leave him sidelined for a while.

The former WEC and UFC lightweight champion previously shared on social media that he broke both hands. Pettis has since revealed the extent of the damage, showing off the X-rays of fractures to his left hand and right thumb.

“Time for surgery and to start the recovery process,” wrote Pettis on Instagram.

Pettis did not reveal when he would undergo surgery, but it could be soon.

This is not the first time Pettis has sustained a similar injury in one of his hands. The Roufusport product also broke his right hand in a fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 229 nearly four years ago.

Pettis is now 1-4 in his past five appearances under the PFL banner. The sole win came against Myles Price, who he submitted via first-round triangle choke during the regular season at PFL 3 in May. He earned six points and secured his spot in the PFL Playoffs. It is unknown whether the 35-year-old returns for the next PFL season.

The win over Pettis moved Ray one step closer to the PFL lightweight championship and a $1 million prize. The UFC veteran faces Olivier Aubin-Mercier, who punched his ticket to the finals with a unanimous decision over Alexander Martinez.