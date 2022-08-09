Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 177

UFC Vegas 59 storylines: You get a finish, you get a finish, you get a finish, but not everyone gets a bonus! - 00:58

NEWS ROUNDUP

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira headlines UFC 281 - 25:07

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/8/5/23294237/israel-adesanya-vs-alex-pereira-official-for-ufc-281-msg-mma-news

RIP Leandro Lo - 34:31

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/8/7/23295806/brazilian-jiu-jitsu-star-leandro-lo-shot-to-death-brazil-grappling-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 39:30

Vergil Ortiz Jr returns to action with knockout

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1556131010437271552

Hasim Rahman Jr misses weight for already canceled Jake Paul fight in epic self-own

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/8/5/23294415/oops-rahman-hosts-official-weigh-in-to-make-point-cancelled-jake-paul-bout-misses-weight-boxing-news

Wicked knee by Rob Wilkinson clinches PFL Final appearance

https://twitter.com/PFLMMA/status/1555695349833953280

