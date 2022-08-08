Christos Giagos out of UFC Paris after suffering freak toilet-related injury

Christos Giagos is on the mend after undergoing a minor surgery on his hand recently.

The ‘Spartan’ announced Monday that he was forced to withdraw from his fight against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris after accidentally slicing open a tendon in his pinky finger on a broken toilet while cleaning. Giagos thought he would recover in time to fight, but a visit to a hand specialist suggested otherwise.

“I was getting some cleaning done and while wiping down a piece of my grill in the trash my hand hit a broken porcelain toilet and gashed my hand open, cutting a tendon in my pinky,” wrote Giagos on Instagram. “Unfortunately, due to the severity of the injury I had to pull out of my upcoming fight in Paris. I was praying the damage wasn’t bad so I could still take the fight, but that wasn’t the case.

“I went to a hand specialist today to check the damage and had to undergo a minor surgery to reattach my pinky tendon,” continued Giagos. “My focus is to get healed up as fast as possible. As much as this pains me, the only thing I have control over is how quickly I get back.”

There is no word on whether Saint-Denis will receive a short-notice replacement or be removed from the event entirely.

Giagos hoped to return to the win column after suffering consecutive first-round losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Thiago Moisés at UFC Vegas 37 and UFC Vegas 57, respectively. The 32-year-old is now 4-4 in his past eight appearances since rejoining the promotion nearly four years ago.

UFC Paris is set for Sept. 3 at Accor Arena in France.