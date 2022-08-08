Report: Police officer who killed BJJ star Leandro Lo turns himself in

The man responsible for taking the life of jiu-jitsu star Leandro Lo is no longer missing.

On the night of Sunday, August 7, military police officer Liutenant Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo turned himself in to the police and has reportedly confessed to his involvement in Lo’s death in a police station in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, news website G1 reported.

According to the authorities, the 30-year-old will be taken to Penitentiary Romao Gomes, where he will stay await a possible hearing.

Per Brazilian news outlet UOL, shooting Lo was not Velozo’s first time being in trouble with the law. Back in 2017, Henrique had also been charged with assault and disrespect against fellow officers, an infraction to which he also confessed and turned himself in.

In May 2021, Velozo was sentenced to nine months in prison for disrespecting and assaulting fellow officer Flavio Alves with punches. He was tried and sentenced by the Military Court of Justice in Brazil.

An eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, Leandro Lo was shot in the head by Velozo in the early hours of August 7, following an altercation between the two men at a night club. The incident reportedly started when Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s table, after which Lo apparently took him down and subdued him. After the two men separated, Velozo is said to have produced a gun and fired on Lo. Lo was transported to a hospital in Sao Paulo, where he died shortly afterward. The the noted BJJ champion was only 33 years old.