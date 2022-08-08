UFC SAN DIEGO: ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event, this time from the Pechenga Arena: UFC SAN DIEGO, which goes down on Saturday, August 13th from San Diego, California. In the main event, Bantamweight veterans, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and Dominick ‘The Dominator’ Cruz battle for dominance.

The co-main is a Featherweight brawl between ‘The Silent Assassin’ David Onama (10-1) and Nate ‘The Train’ Landwehr (15-4).

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing much-anticipated bouts between Middleweights, Gerald Meerschaert and Bruno Silva, as well as Heavyweights, Devin Clark and Azamat Murzakanov.

Bonus excitement comes when women’s Strawweights, Nina Nunes and Cynthia Calvillo are pitted against one another right after the Featured Prelim between the Yazmin/Iasmin’s, when Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo go at it in their first main card bout.

UFC San Diego main card of six bouts airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, this is preceded by the event starting off with seven Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.