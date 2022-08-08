Video: Hasim Rahman Jr. releases Jake Paul sparring footage, says Paul is running scared

Hasim Rahman Jr. has accused Jake Paul of running scared after releasing footage of one of their sparring sessions ahead of their canceled Aug. 6 matchup at Madison Square Garden.

The footage shows Rahman (12-1) getting the better of Paul (5-0) in most of the exchanges and even toying with the YouTuber to display his technical superiority.

Rahman posted the footage on Twitter with the following message.

“This boy puts out what he wants to put out, but he “beat my ass” in sparring I told y’all I had the training wheels on with this goofy the first opportunity he had to run from this fight he took it! Now he’s running to fight @ksi this boy never wanted no smoke Fr.”

Rahman stepped in as a late replacement for 8-0 boxer Tommy Fury after the latter was forced out of the Paul matchup after being denied entry into the US. However, Rahman missed weight (twice!), and the fight was again called off, leading to the cancelation of the entire event.

Paul is now searching for his next opponent and seemingly has no interest in running it back with Rahman despite Madison Square Garden confirming that the fight “was projected to be in the top 10 of highest grossing boxing events at MSG in the past 15 years.”