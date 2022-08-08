‘I used to be good’ - Sam Alvey releases statement after UFC Vegas 59 loss, broken jaw

Veteran Sam Alvey suffered another setback over the weekend at UFC Vegas 59. The 36-year-old was stopped in the first round by Michał Oleksiejczuk, marking a four-year winless streak over his last nine fights.

But even with the loss, Alvey lived up to his “Smilin’ Sam” nickname in his post-fight Instagram post.

“Well shit… I swear I used to be good. I lost a step somewhere but my family got to see me fight live. I’m fine but my pride hurts right now. Love you guys,” he wrote.

To add insult to injury, Alvey also revealed suffering a broken jaw during the fight.

“At this current moment, I have a broken jaw from the first damn punch he hit me with,” he said on TikTok (H/T MMA Fighting). “Son of a bitch. Likely getting my mouth wired shut but I tell you, I wouldn’t have picked a different career if I had the opportunity years ago.”

In March, Alvey (33-18-1, 1 NC) happily announced that the promotion was allowing him to fight out the remaining bout in his current contract. He has yet to announce his plans regarding his immediate future.

Alvey, who holds wins over former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt and former UFC champion Rashad Evans, last tasted victory in 2018 against Gian Villante.