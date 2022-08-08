 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 59 Reactions & UFC San Diego Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

Sorry cry babies! It’s time for another of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: Eugene S. Robinson, John S. Nash, & Stephie Haynes. The format of the show is to review the prior weeks picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, commenting on which upcoming fights are hot and which fights are not - for UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz.

By June M. Williams
Podcast recorded by Eugene S. Robinson, Stephie Haynes, & John S. Nash
It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

You’re Care/Don’t Care Trio of Hosts
June M. Williams

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill REACTIONS — 11:56

Official C/DC UFC Vegas 59 Care Tally Infographic
June M. Williams

Overall, this now dwindled down 10-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, seven thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and surprisingly no decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill. POTN: Bryan Battle, Geoff Neal, and Mohammed Usman.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill & Luque vs Neal fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds each. | Official UFC Scorecards
ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. AUG 6

At 34:27 — 10. Jamahal Hill (11-1) DEF. Thiago Santos (22-11) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:31 of Round 4

At 31:25 — 9. Geoff Neal (15-4) DEF. Vicente Luque (21-9) — via KO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 3

At 27:51 — 8. TUF Tournament ChampionshipMohammed Usman (8-2) DEF. Zac Pauga (5-1) — via KO (left hook) at 0:36 of Round 2

7. TUF Tournament ChampionshipJuliana Miller (3-1) DEF. Brogan Walker (7-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 3

At 25:40 — 6. Sergey Spivak (15-3) DEF. Augusto Sakai (15-5) — via TKO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 2

At 23:39 — 5. Terrance McKinney (13-4) DEF. Erick Gonzalez (14-7) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of Round 1

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS
At 19:54 — 4. Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5) DEF. Sam Alvey (33-18) — via TKO (punches) at 1:56 of Round 1

At 15:04 — 3. Bryan Battle (8-1) DEF. Takashi Sato (16-6) — via KO (head kick) at 0:44 of Round 1

At 11:57 — 2. Cory McKenna (7-2) DEF. Miranda Granger (7-3) — via submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:03 of Round 2

1. Mayra Bueno Silva (9-2) DEF. Stephanie Egger (7-3) — via submission (armbar) at 1:17 of Round 1

UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz PICKS — 39:19

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC San Diego Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA, this Sat, August 13th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

UFC San Diego: (13 Cares)

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. AUG. 13 — 7/4PM ETPT (7 Cares)
13. 135lbs: Marlon Vera (21-7) vs. Dominick Cruz (24-3) — At 50:32, 3 Cares

12. 145lbs: David Onama (10-1) vs. Nate Landwehr (15-4) — At 49:47

11. 185lbs: Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) vs. Bruno Silva (22-7) — At 48:28, 3 Cares

10. 205lbs: Devin Clark (13-6) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (11-0) — At 47:04, 1 Care (Stephie)

9. 125lbs: Nina Nunes (10-7) vs. Cynthia Cavillo (9-4) — At 46:28

8. 115lbs: Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (13-4) — At 46:11

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (6 Cares)
7. 265lbs: Lukasz Brzeski (8-1) vs. Martin Buday (10-1) — At 45:52

6. 155lbs: Gabriel Benitez (22-10) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (11-8) — At 45:20

5. 125lbs: Ode Osbourne (11-4) vs. Tyson Nam (20-12) — At 43:43, 3 Cares

4. 120lbs: Angela Hill (13-12) vs. Lupita Godinez (8-2) — At 41:29, 3 Cares

3. 135lbs: Youssef Zalal (10-5) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (12-4) — At 40:34

2. 170lbs: Jason Witt (19-8) vs. Josh Quinlan (5-0) — At 40:27

1. 135lbs: Ariane Lipski (14-7) vs. Priscilla Cachoeira (11-4) — At 40:16

Official C/DC UFC San Diego Care Tally Infographic
June M. Williams

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

