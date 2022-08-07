UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz fight card

The UFC is on the road again, heading to San Diego, California for the first time since 2015. In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion and San Diego native Dominick Cruz looks to continue his push for one more shot at the title against the surging Marlon Vera, a winner of three straight and looking in the best form of his career. In the co-main event, featherweight prospect David Onama takes on the very entertaining Nate Landwehr.

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes and Prischila Cachoeira vs. Ariane Lipski should’ve happened by now, but those fights were postponed to this event due to respective fight day cancellations. A short notice fight between Angela Hill and Loopy Godinez will take place at a 120 lbs catchweight.

Here’s the lineup for UFC San Diego, which takes place on August 13th:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card (4:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Angela Hill vs. Loopy Godinez

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira