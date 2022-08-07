 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC legend Tito Ortiz interested in boxing match with Jake Paul: ‘That’d be amazing’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz would like to box Jake Paul.

By Lewis Mckeever
Evander Holyfield v Vitor Belfort
Tito Ortiz is knocked out by Anderson Silva in his boxing debut.
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz has expressed interest in a boxing match with Jake Paul despite considering himself an ‘amateur’ in boxing.

Ortiz made his pro boxing debut last year (Sept. 11, 2021) against fellow UFC legend Anderson Silva on the undercard of Triller: Holyfield vs. Belfort. He was knocked out in the first round.

Although his debut didn’t go as planned, Ortiz hopes to return to the boxing ring at some point in the future and would gladly welcome a fight with Paul, who holds knockout victories over former MMA champions Ben Askren (ONE and Bellator) and Tyron Woodley (UFC).

“I would love to,” Ortiz told podcaster Chris Van Villet when asked if he would like to fight Paul (h/t MMA News). “That’d be amazing. That would be fun. Once again, I have an 0-1 record, he has a [5-0] record. I still feel like I’m an amateur in boxing. I do a lot in mixed martial arts, but I still feel myself as an amateur but I’m competitive. I’m very competitive.”

Paul, 25, is on the lookout for his next opponent after his Aug. 6 matchup with Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled at the last minute due to weight issues. He is 5-0 in boxing with victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and the fighters mentioned above in Askren and Woodley.

