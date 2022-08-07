Jake Paul to pay undercard fighters ‘50%’ of their fight purse after canceled boxing event

YouTuber Jake Paul is putting his money where his mouth is. Literally.

The 25-year-old was set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., son of former heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman, on Aug. 6, but the fight was scrapped, and the entire event axed, due to weight issues with his opponent.

Paul has announced that he will pay undercard fighters set to compete on the canceled Aug. 6 PPV 50 percent of their fight purse out of his own pocket.

Twelve fighters were set to compete on the undercard, but these do not include Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve, or Brandun Lee. Their fights are currently in the process of being rescheduled.

Today was supposed to be the day I fought a “real boxer” at MSG. It wasn’t meant to be. My opponents were both frauds.



I will be back. Much bigger fights ahead.



Again I want to thank all of the undercard fighters. We got you. @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/FBOjZfGzgm — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2022

“The undercard boxers who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers,” Paul wrote on behalf of his company, Most Valuable Promotions. “These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.

“Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve and Brandun Lee are in the process of rescheduling their bouts against their respective opponents. All other undercard fighters of the event will be receiving a payment directly from Jake Paul of 50% of their contracted purse amount and are free of any contractual obligations to the promotion.

“We remain committed to ensuring fair fighter compensation and look forward to putting together our next event.”

Paul is 5-0 in boxing with wins over AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley (twice). His canceled matchup with Rahman Jr. (12-1) was expected to be his first test against a professional boxer. It remains unclear whether the fight will be rescheduled or if Paul has another opponent in mind for his next matchup.