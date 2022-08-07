UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his cohort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill & Luque vs Neal now dwindled down 10-bout Fight Night event; which took place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now dwindled down 10-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, seven thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and surprisingly no decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill. POTN: Bryan Battle, Geoff Neal, and Mohammed Usman.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill & Luque vs Neal fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds each. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. AUG 6

10. Jamahal Hill (11-1) DEF. Thiago Santos (22-11) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:31 of Round 4

9. Geoff Neal (15-4) DEF. Vicente Luque (21-9) — via KO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 3

8. TUF Tournament Championship — Mohammed Usman (8-2) DEF. Zac Pauga (5-1) — via KO (left hook) at 0:36 of Round 2

7. TUF Tournament Championship — Juliana Miller (3-1) DEF. Brogan Walker (7-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 3

6. Sergey Spivak (15-3) DEF. Augusto Sakai (15-5) — via TKO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 2

5. Terrance McKinney (13-4) DEF. Erick Gonzalez (14-7) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of Round 1

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

4. Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5) DEF. Sam Alvey (33-18) — via TKO (punches) at 1:56 of Round 1

3. Bryan Battle (8-1) DEF. Takashi Sato (16-6) — via KO (head kick) at 0:44 of Round 1

2. Cory McKenna (7-2) DEF. Miranda Granger (7-3) — via submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:03 of Round 2

1. Mayra Bueno Silva (9-2) DEF. Stephanie Egger (7-3) — via submission (armbar) at 1:17 of Round 1

Be sure to follow Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

If you enjoy our wide variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ next week on Saturday, August 13th, for UFC SAN DIEGO: Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: