‘Bad dreams’ - Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s TKO of Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 main event

In a grueling battle, Jamahal Hill managed to handle his opponent’s aggressive wrestling-oriented strategy to score a late TKO win at UFC Vegas 59. After defending most of Thiago Santos’ takedowns attempts, ‘Sweet Dreams’ hurt and finished the Brazilian in the fourth round of the fight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.
What are the rules ? lol . Guy gets fouled and doesn’t get his advantageous position back— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 7, 2022
Man this shit gives me goosebumps— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022
Hills check hook has that Ryan Garcia speed! #UFCVegas59— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022
Santos is fighting well tonight— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 7, 2022
What a fight !!! #UFCVegas59— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022
If they keep missing these big— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) August 7, 2022
punches these next 3 rds are going
to be considerably slower.
Thiago corner going crazy . “This is not a bar fight “ , “this is not a lottery” #UFCVegas59— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022
That was only round 2 !! I think hill got this. Santos is blowing hard !! What a fight !! #UFCVegas59— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022
Thiago went from Jon Jones with the strikes in the first to Cormier with the takedowns in the 3rd . Ladies get you a man who can do both #UFCVegas59— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022
What a amazing fight!!— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) August 7, 2022
Let’s gooooooooo sweet dreams!!!!!!!!!! @JamahalH— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 7, 2022
That’s how you do it!!!— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022
Hill... is a damn monster!!! #UFCVegas59— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 7, 2022
What a fight! Questions answered. Deep waters— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 7, 2022
Sweet dreams to Hill, bad dreams to his opp ! #UFCVegas59— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022
What a fight #SantosVSHill— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) August 7, 2022
Grueling fight and huge finish! Congrats @JamahalH #UFCVegas59— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 7, 2022
Hell yea Hill!! Gutted it out and got the finish!! #UFCVegas59— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022
Rock em sock em at the end of that fight— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 7, 2022
Huge win for Hill! Top 5 opponent next #UFCVegas59
Hill just made a statement. #UFCVegas59— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022
