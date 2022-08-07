 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Bad dreams’ - Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s TKO of Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 main event

Jamahal Hill TKO’d Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

By Lucas Rezende
Jamahal Hill finished Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a grueling battle, Jamahal Hill managed to handle his opponent’s aggressive wrestling-oriented strategy to score a late TKO win at UFC Vegas 59. After defending most of Thiago Santos’ takedowns attempts, ‘Sweet Dreams’ hurt and finished the Brazilian in the fourth round of the fight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

