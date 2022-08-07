‘Unstoppable’ - Pros react to Geoff Neal’s brutal KO of Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59

In a gritty bout, Geoff Neal managed to finish a durable Vicente Luque in the third round of their fight. After rocking his opponent in the third round and following it up with a flurry of punches, ‘Handz of Steel’ managed to knock the Brazilian out cold a few moments later. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

Ooo Geoff got that Denzel he got game afro going — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 7, 2022

Goodness…Neal’s left hand is C R I S P Y — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 7, 2022

Holy crap there’s some fire power being thrown here! #UFCVegas59 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

Neal fighting like a man possessed tonight! He can’t miss that left hand! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Luque is tough as nails and won’t quit always fights to the end @ufc #UFCVegas59 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 7, 2022

That left hand is money !!! Luque having major problems with the south paw stance #UFCVegas59 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal is hitting the opening nicely with the left hand. #UFCVegas59 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) August 7, 2022

Some fights have a higher level of danger than the others. This one is a level 10! ⚠️ #UFCVegas59 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal is looking unstoppable tonight @ufc — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022

Holy crap!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

@handzofsteelmma amazing performance left hand was on point — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 7, 2022

Big finish for neal. Hands of steel!!! — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 7, 2022

That’s what I’m talking about !! what a fight !! #UFCVegas59 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal is a contender! #UFCVegas59 — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal is a monster and Luque is just too damn tough. Praise to both men! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

Damn @handzofsteelmma is a f***ing beast! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) August 7, 2022