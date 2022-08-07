‘Unstoppable’ - Pros react to Geoff Neal’s brutal KO of Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59

In a gritty bout, Geoff Neal managed to finish a durable Vicente Luque in the third round of their fight. After rocking his opponent in the third round and following it up with a flurry of punches, ‘Handz of Steel’ managed to knock the Brazilian out cold a few moments later. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
Ooo Geoff got that Denzel he got game afro going— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 7, 2022
Goodness…Neal’s left hand is C R I S P Y— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 7, 2022
Holy crap there’s some fire power being thrown here! #UFCVegas59— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022
Neal fighting like a man possessed tonight! He can’t miss that left hand! #UFCVegas59— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022
Luque is tough as nails and won’t quit always fights to the end @ufc #UFCVegas59— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 7, 2022
That left hand is money !!! Luque having major problems with the south paw stance #UFCVegas59— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal is hitting the opening nicely with the left hand. #UFCVegas59— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) August 7, 2022
Some fights have a higher level of danger than the others. This one is a level 10! ⚠️ #UFCVegas59— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal is looking unstoppable tonight @ufc— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022
Let’s go @VicenteLuqueMMA #UFCVegas59— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 7, 2022
Holy crap!!!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022
@handzofsteelmma amazing performance left hand was on point— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 7, 2022
Big finish for neal. Hands of steel!!!— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 7, 2022
That’s what I’m talking about !! what a fight !! #UFCVegas59— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal is a contender! #UFCVegas59— Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal is a monster and Luque is just too damn tough. Praise to both men!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022
Damn @handzofsteelmma is a f***ing beast!— Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) August 7, 2022
That was impressive as hell @handzofsteelmma— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) August 7, 2022
