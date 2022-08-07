 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Unstoppable’ - Pros react to Geoff Neal’s brutal KO of Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59

Geoff Neal finished Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Geoff Neal knocked out Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59.
Geoff Neal knocked out Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a gritty bout, Geoff Neal managed to finish a durable Vicente Luque in the third round of their fight. After rocking his opponent in the third round and following it up with a flurry of punches, ‘Handz of Steel’ managed to knock the Brazilian out cold a few moments later. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...