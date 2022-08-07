Grappling Report: Watch actor Mario Lopez win gold in BJJ competition

Fight 2 Win 207 was headlined by a match between two elite athletes who may very well meet again later this year, at ADCC 2022. Roosevelt Sousa and Yuri Simoes will be competing at different weightclasses at the event, with the former weighing over 99kg and the latter under it. Regardless, both men are no stranger to the absolute division and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them competing there too.

At F2W 207, Sousa managed to overcome the experience advantage that two-time ADCC world champion Simoes had over him in order to win by decision in a close match. Both men had their opportunities to finish the fight over the course of eight minutes, including both of them attacking the other’s legs from 50/50, but in the end it was Sousa’s work off his back that got him the nod from the judges.

First champions for 2022/23 crowned at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour Rio

The 2022/23 season of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour got underway last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, and the first winners have now taken home their prizes. There were a number of expected winners alongside some athletes who surprised the crowd in outperforming their peers. In the women’s divisions, Gabrieli Pessanha and Ana Rodrigues both put in solid showings and walked away with gold in their respective weightclasses.

In the men’s divisions, Yatan Bueno won the heaviest weightclass in impressive fashion while Yuri Hendrex emerged victorious on the other end of the spectrum. There were also several competitors who came out of the event looking like ones to watch in the immediate future of the gi world, like Lucas Protasio and Jansen Ramos, while Zayed Alektheeri was the only medallist to come from outside of Brazil.

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Mario Lopez wins gold at IBJJF Phoenix Open

Mario Lopez is best known for his work as an actor, particularly as the popular wrestler AC Slater on ‘Saved by the Bell’. What many people may not know however is that Lopez was actually a wrestler in his youth, and has been deeply connected to the martial arts world since a young age. He’s not just a grappler either, as he also has experience in both Karate and Boxing over the years.

Around 2017, Lopez found Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has never looked back. He was promoted to blue belt in 2018 by Robert Hill of Gracie Barra Glendale and has competed and won at that level before, making it to the fourth stripe on his belt. Most recently Lopez competed at Master 4 in the Lightweight blue belt division of the IBJJF Phoenix Open and managed to win gold, although he has said that this will be the last time he competes.

Lineup finalised for first Enyo Grappling event

Enyo grappling will make history on August the 20th when the UK’s first all-female promotion stages it’s inaugural event. The main event will see Draig’s top female competitor Ashley Bendle take on a black belt from Roger Gracie Academy Headquarters, Nina Navid. While this pair might be leading the way, they’re by no means the only talented grapplers on a very busy card.

Another black belt match between Chelsea Leah and Rose El Sharouni will also be taking place, while Polaris veteran Abbie O’Toole faces off against Fightzone brown belt Magdalena Maria. Not only will Enyo grappling be providing a great opportunity for top female grapplers like them, but the entire undercard is stacked with blue belts and kids matches between up-and-coming women and girls as well.

