UFC Vegas 59 results & video: Battle bags quick head kick KO, Alvey knocked out again

We got nothing but finishes on the UFC Vegas 59 prelims, including a set of subs, a blistering 44-second head kick knockout, and a complete battering of a longtime vet.

Closing out the preliminary card, Michal Oleksiejczuk ran right through Sam Alvey, unloading haymakers and dropping him twice to get the TKO in just under two-minutes. Alvey didn’t really stand a chance out there. The overwhelming pressure never slowed down, as Oleksiejczuk seemed to be on a mission for a quick finish. Michal looked darn good here on his move down to middleweight.

Before that, Bryan Battle banked the most impressive finish of his career with a sensational 44-second head kick knockout of Takashi Sato. This head kick was perfectly placed, sending Sato unconscious upon impact. In his post-fight interview, “Pooh Bear” called for matches with either Ian Garry, or Bryan Barberena.

The UFC got its first-ever women’s Von Flue choke thanks to Cory McKenna submitting Miranda Granger in the second round. McKenna’s gameplan seemed to be planting Granger on the ground, and her execution was spot on. The 23-year-old Cory has improved her UFC record to 2-1.

Opening up UFC Vegas 59, Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Stephanie Egger by way of armbar in the first round. There was little bit of controversy here as the referee did not actually see the tap, but took Bueno Silva’s word for it. Egger never admitted to tapping out, so the referee then polled the judges, and was able to confirm that Stephanie did in fact tap.

Prelims:

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sam Alvey by TKO at 1:56 of round 1: Middleweight

Oleksiejczuk went right after Alvey with huge haymakers. It wasn’t long before a big bomb landed flush and floored Sam. Oleksiejczuk took top position and kept punishing Alvey with nasty ground and pound. Somehow, ALvey stood back to his feet, but another heater came flying in to send Sam crashing back down to the canvas. At that point the referee had seen enough and stopped the match.

Y lo noquea‼️ Michal Oleksiejczuk le apaga las luces a Sam Alvey en rund 1! #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/48qA0gTNWf — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2022

Qué cartelera estamos viendo! Michal Oleksiejczuk derrot a Sam Alvey por KO en #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/KxE3szwxsI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2022

Michal Oleksiejczuk came here for a good time not a long time #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/4GgcUQNwM1 — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Bryan Battle def. Takashi Sato by KO at :44 of round 1: Welterweight

Well, the one didn’t last very long. The fight starts and the men began feeling each other out with probing strikes. Then KABOOM! Battle uncorks an insane head kick that landed on the money! Sato was out on impact, but a couple of followup strikes landed before the ref had a chance to step in and stop it. WOW!

Cory McKenna def. Miranda Granger by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:03 of round 2: Strawweight

McKenna was the aggressor right out of the gate. She clinched up with Granger, and was able to secure a double leg takedown up against the cage. As soon as Granger stood up, McKenna took her right back down. From the top of half guard, McKenna landed several quality punches, before ultimately passing into side control. The round ended with McKenna squeezing on an arm triangle.

McKenna caught a kick early in the second round, and used the moment as an entry into a takedown. Granger wrapped her arm around McKenna’s head, but all that did was give McKenna a chance to lock up a Von Flue choke. The squeeze was on and Granger frantically tapped out.

McKenna pulled off a Von Flue choke for the W #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/QtpUq4iLB9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

No question about that one @CoryMcKenna99 gets the second round submission pic.twitter.com/36LwC9NKgf — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Stephanie Egger by submission (Armbar) at 1:17 of round 1: Bantamweight

Egger went for a head and arm throw early on, and despite almost giving up her back, she was able to get on top. Bueno Silva angled for an armbar, and was able to get full extension. She let go of the hold, and although the ref didn’t see the tap, he still stopped the match. The referee consulted with the ringside judges to confirm the tap.