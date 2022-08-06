Two fights scratched from UFC Vegas 59

UFC Vegas 59’s bout order has been reduced and reshuffled.

A pair of fights have been moved from today’s show to next Saturday’s UFC San Diego card. The first is a prelim bout between Jason Witt and Josh Quinlan, which the UFC explained was due to a USADA sample from Quinlan that caught the attention of the Nevada commission.

UFC was notified by USADA that a recent urine sample from Josh Quinlan indicated the presence of a small amount of the M3 metabolite of dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT). While not a violation under UFC anti-doping program rules, Nevada State Athletic Commission has ruled that Quinlan is not cleared to fight. As a result, his bout against Jason Witt has been canceled from tonight’s event.

So Quinlan didn’t fail a drug test, but Nevada didn’t clear Quinlan to compete. MMA Fighting confirmed that the fight has been rescheduled for next week.

The other postponed matchup is a main card fight between women’s flyweights Priscila Cachoeira and Ariane Lipski. This comes after Lipski badly missed weight on Friday, and the commission wouldn’t clear her to compete after she was hospitalized. Combate’s Evy Rodrigues has more on Lipski’s camp, which sounded extraordinarily difficult given she had Covid.

Ariane had covid during her camp, had to take medicine for her lungs and her team believes that affected her weight cut process. It was the first time she did not make weight in her career. — Evy Rodrigues (@vevyrodrigues) August 6, 2022

With just four fights now slated for the preliminary card, UFC Vegas 59’s start time has been pushed back to 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. The main card still begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez pushed up to the main card opener.