UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 59 goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event is a light heavyweight fight between rising contender Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Thiago Santos. In the co-main event, welterweights collide as the always entertaining Vicente Luque battles the talented Geoff Neal. This card also doubles as the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Pena vs. Team Punes, with Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga serving as the heavyweight final, while Brogan Walker-Sanchez and Juliana Miller vie for the women’s flyweight tournament crown.

This will be an ESPN and ESPN+ show. The four-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga - TUF 30 Heavyweight Final

Brogan Walker-Sanchez vs. Juliana Miller - TUF 30 Women’s Flyweight Final

Augusto Sakai vs. Serghei Spivac

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato

Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger