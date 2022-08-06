He’s not as good as they say - Masvidal thinks Nate Diaz can stop Khamzat Chimaev late

One of the many anticipated upcoming fights is UFC 279’s headliner between fan-favorite Nate Diaz and rising star Khamzat Chimaev. Early opening odds are heavily stacked against Diaz, who came in as a +1000 underdog.

But despite what oddsmakers say, some fighters aren’t willing to count Diaz out just yet. One of his former opponents Jorge Masvidal even foresees a late stoppage for the Stockton native.

“They probably wanted to pair Diaz with someone, stylistically, that’s not the best when I think of f–ng Khamzat,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “So they gave him a boring ass wrestler who is going to try and hug his legs, and sniff his crotch.

“I think Khamzat probably wins, but I can see Nate putting him away in rounds four or five because Khamzat doesn’t have that gas tank. He doesn’t have that experience, and I think he gets too in the moment where he’s wasting energy doing stupid shit.

“Nate is going to conserve all of that energy and get in his face when it counts. I think Khamzat should win, but I won’t be surprised if Nate stops his ass.”

There’s been a lot of hype riding behind Chimaev, given his string of wins in the UFC beginning in his debut in 2020. “Gamebred,” however, isn’t that impressed and he wants a piece of the action.

“I don’t really think Khamzat is as good as they say he is. I’m more of a see-then-believe [guy] and I haven’t seen anything that makes me a believer in this guy yet. I, personally, would love to break his face.

“Once he starts selling pay-per-views and shit like that, I wouldn’t mind breaking his f–ng face.”

Chimaev seemed to have gotten wind of Masvidal’s comment, who had this to say in response.

UFC 279 happens on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.