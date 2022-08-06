 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

I’m in a ‘bulking phase’ - Jon Jones responds to ‘impatient’ fans anticipating heavyweight debut

Former UFC champion Jon Jones gives a bit of an update on his long-awaited heavyweight debut

By Milan Ordoñez
Jon Jones at a UFC Fight Night event in New Mexico in 2020.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC champion Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in 2020 to finally make the jump to heavyweight. In September 2021 during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, “Bones” gave a rough timeline on his debut, stating it would happen “sometime in the second quarter of 2022.”

We’re now in the third quarter of the year, and there has yet to be a definite update on Jones’ first fight at his new weight class. That has left many fans wondering if it will ever happen, and understandably so.

Seemingly aware of that buzz, Jones decided to give some form of update in a series of tweets he posted on Friday.

Jones also posted a recent training video of him hitting the pads, which he apparently was criticized for. And for this, he also had a response.

No opponent has been finalized for Jones’ debut, but the two options presented were either former champion Stipe Miocic or current champion Francis Ngannou. The 35-year-old says things could be leaning towards the latter.

Jones last saw action in February 2020 at UFC 247 when he defeated Dominick Reyes via a debated unanimous decision.

