I’m in a ‘bulking phase’ - Jon Jones responds to ‘impatient’ fans anticipating heavyweight debut

Former UFC champion Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in 2020 to finally make the jump to heavyweight. In September 2021 during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, “Bones” gave a rough timeline on his debut, stating it would happen “sometime in the second quarter of 2022.”

We’re now in the third quarter of the year, and there has yet to be a definite update on Jones’ first fight at his new weight class. That has left many fans wondering if it will ever happen, and understandably so.

Seemingly aware of that buzz, Jones decided to give some form of update in a series of tweets he posted on Friday.

The biggest complaint I hear from fight fans these days are “dude is taking too long, he’s never going to fight” sounds like people are becoming impatient, it’s a great problem to have. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

Correct me if I’m wrong but I’m pretty sure in one of Dana‘s last interviews he stated “Jon’s ready to go, just waiting to see what happens between Stipe and Francis” Right now I’m focusing on controlling what I can, that’s packing on the pounds ‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

Jones also posted a recent training video of him hitting the pads, which he apparently was criticized for. And for this, he also had a response.

For all those who said I looked a little slow in my last training video, I appreciate the added motivation. I’ll push harder, can’t wait for you all to see your boy in actual fight shape. Everything has its process — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

No opponent has been finalized for Jones’ debut, but the two options presented were either former champion Stipe Miocic or current champion Francis Ngannou. The 35-year-old says things could be leaning towards the latter.

I’ve been hearing whispers about November but honestly I have no clue. Been hearing that Francis could possibly be back on the table though https://t.co/x3fufi3ppq — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

I personally don’t feel slow, I’m aware that I’m not in camp and I am in a bulking phase. But I like people judging that version of me, it could only work to my advantage https://t.co/urj0WK28JP — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

Jones last saw action in February 2020 at UFC 247 when he defeated Dominick Reyes via a debated unanimous decision.