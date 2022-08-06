 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 59 betting odds: Jamahal Hill favored to KO Thiago Santos

Check out the betting odds for UFC Vegas 59, where Jamahal Hill is heavily favored over Thiago Santos in the main event.

By Eddie Mercado
Jamahal Hill is favored to knockout Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 59 main event
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The APEX facility in Las Vegas will be utilized today for UFC Vegas 59. The top of the billing is getting a light heavyweight collision between the #10 ranked, Jamahal Hill, and a former title challenger in Thiago Santos. Before that, though, let’s go take a look at the odds.

It seems like just yesterday that Thiago Santos challenged Jon Jones for the 205-pound strap, and despite dropping a split decision, there are many people who believe that he should have gotten the nod. Fast forward three years, and the bookies are writing him off in lieu of an up and comer whose best win to date is either Jimmy Crute, or Johnny Walker. Not being given much of a chance, Santos is being offered up as a +265 underdog.

As for Jamahal Hill, he has looked stellar in his six-fight UFC career thus far... well aside from his gruesome entanglement with Paul Craig of course. The man has been absolutely lethal, and the oddsmakers are expecting that trend to continue. Hill can be scooped up here with a heavily favored moneyline of -320.

According to the odds, it’s quite likely that this UFC Vegas 59 main event will be ending early. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is posted up with a massively favored line of -450, with a +290 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

Hill has knocked out four people under the UFC banner, and the odds suggest that tonight he will claim victim number five. The proposition, ‘Hill wins by TKO/KO’ is sporting a favored tick of -175, and the same bet going the other way, ‘Santos wins by TKO/KO,’ is floating at a much loftier altitude of +500.

Check out the UFC Vegas 59 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook: (Note - Lipski vs. Cachoeira has been postponed)

