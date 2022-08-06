UFC champ Figueiredo explains why he ‘saw no quality’ in Moreno’s win over Kara-France

The UFC flyweight champion looks forward to unifying his title against the new interim title-holder. After witnessing Brandon Moreno’s win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277, Deiveson Figueiredo was not impressed by what he watched and believes his opponent will be nervous ahead of their fourth fight.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Figueiredo explained why he did not enjoy Moreno’s performance at UFC 277. Furthermore, Deiveson also shared some insights as to why the Brazilian thinks he will be the favorite when he and Brandon meet for the fourth time in the Octagon.

“I saw no quality in his game. I saw the same guy brawling with Kara-France. He gets desperate when he’s striking. He can’t take a shot, It’s hard for Moreno to study me. He sees me as an aggressive guy, who goes for the knockout. In my last fight, I was calmer. strategic and that make it difficult for him. I’m sure he’ll be really worried in the next one. He knows I’m a different guy every time. They can expect a patient guy, who will try to control the fight and then at the right time, I will knock him out.”

Still healing from hand injuries that prevented Deiveson from competing ever since his win over Brandon in January, the Brazilian hopes to face Moreno again in January of 2023. Should things go according to plan, Figueiredo wishes that the UFC can give him the opportunity to have the fight take place in Brazil.

“I want to fight at home, while feeling that warmth from the Brazilian fans. The crowd chanting ‘Uh, vai morrer’. I want to give them a show. I’d love that. I hope the fight happens in Brazil. I’ll ask for the fight to happen in January. Until then, my weight will be in a better place. Right now, I’m way above the limit. I’m coming back from some injuries. I hope the UFC understand that books the fight for January in Brazil.”

In his last outing, Figueiredo (21-2-1) defeated Moreno via unanimous decision, back in January. Before that, the Brazilian got submitted by Brandon in June 2021, In their first encounter, the pair fought all the way to a majority draw, in December 2020.