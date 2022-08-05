Oops! Rahman hosts ‘official’ weigh-in to make a point on cancelled Jake Paul bout; misses weight

Saturday night was supposed to feature the Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Jake Paul boxing match at Madison Square Garden. But as we all know, that bout has been called off after Rahman’s weight issues and a lot of back-and-forth about the 205-pound limit.

In an attempt to clear his name and prove a point, Rahman Jr. stepped on the scales on Friday night, the day of their scheduled weigh-ins. He decided to stage his own weigh-ins at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn to show that he could make the 205-pound mark.

Unfortunately for him, his attempts turned out to be futile. As you can see in the video below, the 31-year-old fighter tipped the scales at 206.6 pounds, which was still over the limit.

Hasim Rahman Jr weighs in for cancelled Jake Paul fight pic.twitter.com/bt2w1JI5S8 — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) August 5, 2022

206.6. Exposure The 25% purse fines were a post of the contract for a reason. Y’all stay tuned more exposure in a few — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 5, 2022

Of course, this recent mishap won’t fly without a reaction from “The Problem Child.”

HAHAHHAHAHAHA KARMAS A BITCH — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2022

Rahman Jr. stepped in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was barred from entering the United States due to visa issues. The bout was subsequently scrapped after Team Rahman allegedly requested a 215-pound catchweight, which Paul and his team understandably declined.

Scheduled to co-headline the supposed event was a featherweight unification bout between Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carbajal.